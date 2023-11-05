'Most challenging time of my life': Samantha Hayes splits with partner

Samantha Hayes has taken to Instagram to share some personal news. Photo: Herald on Sunday,

Newshub presenter Samantha Hayes has split from her partner Jeroen Blaauw, saying it has been one of the most difficult things she has ever done.

The Milton raised Hayes posted on Instagram on tonight announcing the news as “a little bit of a life update”.

“Jay and I have separated. It’s been a tough few months, the most challenging time of my life in many ways. I’ve come to learn it’s not a linear process either, some days it gets a little bit brighter, but others are still really hard.”

She said the pair’s two children Marlow, 4, and Amaya, 2, are still at the centre of their world.

“I adore them. They remain at the centre of our world and everything we’re doing is to make sure they feel loved and supported.”