Motorist with child in car livestreams night of mayhem

A driver who livestreamed a long high-speed drive involving multiple near misses and a collision with a police car had a young child in the back of the car.

The mayhem only came to an end when the 31-year-old Dunedin man was spiked south of Waihola last night.

In the livestream video, which was posted on social media, the driver can be seen constantly crossing the centre line, running red lights in Dunedin, weaving between lanes on the one-way system and nearly running over a pedestrian

He also videoed himself overtaking a police car and crashing into a police car in Caversham.

A young child can be heard in the background.

The drama began when the man was clocked at 165kmh north of Dunedin yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The video captured the moments before the car was spiked near Waihola.

After driving through Oamaru he doubled back and sped towards Dunedin and drove through the city with police units in pursuit.

At one point when they are driving down Pine Hill Rd into Dunedin, the driver can be heard saying: "I need a piss" and the female passenger says: "They’re [the police] right behind us."

He can also be heard several times asking for another can.

He manages to lose police by turning off at Barnes Dr and he parked in a side street in Caversham where he can be heard taking the much-needed pee.

Had he not been live streaming, police probably would not have known he was there.

But police tracked him down and blocked the dead-end street, so he rammed his way back out on to Main South Rd.

The driver was blocked by police but rammed his way back out on to Main South Rd.

He made his way back on to the Southern Motorway and as he travelled past Lookout Point, he slowed down for the speed camera at the bottom of the hill near Concord, because: ‘‘We don’t want to get a ticket."

He sideswiped a car on State Highway 1 near Green Island, before continuing south via Taieri back roads.

He joined SH1 again just north of Waihola.

When the vehicle is spiked by police south of Waihola at 8.45pm, he can be heard saying: ‘‘F**k, they got us.’’

He was placed under arrest by a dog unit but continued to resist police, and was bitten as a result.

He was transported to Dunedin Hospital for treatment, Snr Sgt Bond said

The man was due in court on charges including failing to stop, reckless driving, wilful damage, resisting police, failing to stop to ascertain injury and refusing officers request for blood.

- Anyone who saw this vehicle can call police on 105.