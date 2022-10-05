Name suppression lifted for man accused of ram-raid

The name suppression for one of the men accused of being involved in the ram-raid of Invercargill shops lapsed yesterday.

Kade Pearsey (18) was among a group of five men charged after Found My Way gift shop in Windsor and True Grit clothing store in central Invercargill were ram-raided in August.

He was facing two charges of burglary, one of shoplifting and another of unlawfully entering a motor vehicle.

His counsel, Sonia Vidal, asked for Pearsey to be remanded on bail until his next appearance as she needed the time to talk to police.

She believed one of the charges could be reduced as it was actually an attempt to enter the premises rather than actually committing the offence.

Pearsey was charged with theft of a sweatshirt in Invercargill on August 8, dishonestly getting into a Mazda Demio and jointly charged with the burglary of Found My Way and True Grit, all on August 15.

"If [the charge] is reduced, we will be in a position to enter a plea," Ms Vidal said.

Pearsey was remanded on bail until his next appearance on October 18.

