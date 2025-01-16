New shoplifting claim against Ghahraman

Former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman appearing in court for a previous charge. Photo: RNZ

Another shoplifting allegation has been made against former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman, RNZ understands.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at a Pak'nSave supermarket late last year.

An appeal by Ghahraman to have earlier shoplifting convictions wiped, were dismissed by the Auckland High Court in October last year.

In June, Ghahraman was convicted on four counts of shoplifting, and fined $1600 and an additional $260 in court costs.

Her request to be discharged without conviction was at the time dismissed by Judge June Jelas.

In response to questions, police said "a shoplifting complaint is under investigation from late 2024" but did not name Ghahraman.

Foodstuffs North Island said it could not comment on individual cases.