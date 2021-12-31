New Year Honours - Full list

DAMES COMPANION

(DNZM)

Lisa Marie Carrington, MNZM, services to canoe racing, Auckland.

Sophie Frances Pascoe, MNZM, services to swimming, Christchurch.

Janet Marie Shroff, CNZM, CVO, services to the State and the community.

KNIGHTS COMPANION

(KNZM)

Christopher Patrick Thomas Farrelly, services to health and the community, Whangarei.

Robert Nairn Gillies, services to Maori and war commemoration, Rotorua.

Prof Joel Ivor Mann, CNZM, services to health, Dunedin.

COMPANIONS

(CNZM)

Peter David Broughton (Rawiri Paratene), ONZM, services to Maori, film and theatre, Auckland.

David Ronald Brunsdon, services to engineering and emergency management,

Paraparaumu.

Prof Philip Howard Butler, services to science, education and health, Christchurch.

Dr Michael William Dunbier, services to agricultural science, Christchurch.

Mr Rodger Denis Fox, ONZM, services to music, Palmerston North.

Dr Michele Margaret Hawke, services to gymnastics, Hawarden.

Prof Harlene Hayne, ONZM, services to health and wellbeing, Burswood, Western Australia.

Helen Christine Lake, services to Plunket, Christchurch.

Dr Geoffrey Bevan Lorigan, services to business and leadership development, Auckland.

Prof Emeritus Stuart Alan Middleton, ONZM, JP, services to education, Auckland.

Neil Andrew Richardson, services to business and philanthropy, Hamilton.

John David Rosser, services to choral music, Auckland.

Dr Arapera Royal Tangaere, services to Maori and education, Wellington.

Faumuina Prof Fa’afetai Sopoaga, services to Pacific health and tertiary education, Dunedin.

OFFICERS

(ONZM)

Tuita’alili Vaitava’e Su’a Aloese-Moe, JP, services to the Pacific community, Auckland.

George Chandrakumar Arulanantham, QSM, JP, services to the community, Auckland.

William John Blakey, services to education, Warkworth.

Dr Linda Julia Morcombe Bryant, services to pharmacy and health, Wellington.

Gaye Maree Bryham, services to sport and recreation, Auckland.

Alison Pauline Cadman, services to housing and the community, Wellington.

Emeritus Prof Ralph Paul Cooney, services to science and innovation, Warkworth.

Prodhumun Dayaram, services to orthopaedics, Arnold Valley.

Dr Peter Francis Fennessy, services to agricultural science and business, Dunedin.

Deborah Louise George, services to education and governance, Auckland.

Dr Anthony Jonathan Royce Godfrey, services to disabled people, particularly blind and low vision people, Palmerston North.

Anne Marie Te Puata Grennell, services to health, Hamilton.

Bronwyn Elizabeth Hayward, services to people with disabilities and the arts, Wellington.

Richard Bond Hoskin, services to the blind and people with low vision, Auckland.

Prof John David Hutton, services to women’s health education, Wellington.

Clare Francesca Jacobs (Dr Clare Healy), services to medical forensic education, Christchurch.

Dr Angela Jean Jury, services to victims of family and sexual violence, Foxton.

Phillip Ross Ker, services to tertiary education, Cromwell.

Raymond Stanley Lind, services to industry training governance, Canberra.

John Bowden Mackintosh, services to the legal profession, Napier.

Superintendent Peter Andrew McGregor, services to the New Zealand Police and the community, Papamoa.

Rosemary Margaret McLeod, services to journalism and television, Wellington.

Dr Lindsay Francis James Mildenhall, services to neonatal intensive care and resuscitation training, Auckland.

Roger Holmes Miller, services to governance and the community, Waikanae.

Dianne Mary Milne, services to the rural community, Dobson.

Ross Mitchell-Anyon, services to the arts, Whanganui.

Prof Evan Paul Moon, services to education and historical research, Auckland.

Dr Christopher David Moyes, services to health, Ohope.

Alexander Nathan, services to Maori and art, Whangarei.

Celia Mary Patrick, services to tennis, Auckland.

Detective Superintendent Peter Dunbar Read, services to the New Zealand Police and the community, Richmond.

Peter James Simpson, services to education, Woodend.

Campbell Roy Smith, services to the music industry, Coromandel.

Monica Stockdale, services to Maori health, Taradale.

Jane Tehira, services to sport, Auckland.

Laura Gail Thompson, MNZM, services to Paralympic cycling, Invercargill.

James Edward Tucker, services to journalism, New Plymouth.

Victor Thomas Walker, services to the Maori community, Tolaga Bay.

Sina Moana Wendt, services to governance, Auckland.

Malcolm Ashley Wong, services to the community and New Zealand-China relations, Dunedin.

MEMBERS

(MNZM)

Farid Ahmed, services to interfaith communities, Christchurch.

Louise Anaru-Tangira, services to education, Mangonui.

Dr Alison Patricia Barrett, services to women’s health, Hamilton.

Nigel John Floyd Borell, services to Maori art, Auckland.

Anne Marie Borren, services to ceramic art, Porirua.

Vivien Anna Bridgwater, services to governance and education, Auckland.

Jessie Chan, services to dairy and agriculture, Rakaia.

John William Cheyne, services to conservation, Waipukurau.

Moira Janet Clunie, services to LGBTQI+ communities, Auckland.

Rebekah Helen Corlett, services to education, Paraparaumu.

Beverley Grier Douglas, services to netball and the community, Pauanui.

Kevin William Evans, services to wildlife conservation and the community.

Meijia Feng, services to health and Asian communities, Auckland.

Dr Graeme Holt Fenton, services to Maori and rural health, Whangarei.

Alfred Meredith Filipaina, services to the New Zealand Police and the community, Auckland.

William (Bill) Eccles Fleury, services to conservation, Whanganui.

Elizabeth Anne Goodwin, services to education, Wellington.

Gillian Margaret Gordon, services to musical theatre, Mataura.

Cheryl Anne Greer (Cheryl MacDonald), services to oncological nursing, Feilding.

Tanea Jane Heke, services to the arts and Maori, Wellington.

Alison Maynard Henry, services to conservation and the community, Whitianga.

Melanie Lyn Hewitson, services to governance, Auckland.

Dr Kathleen Gaye Irwin, services to Maori education, Otaki.

Ian James Jackson, services to the plumbing industry and the community, Auckland.

Judith Anne Jessop, services to lifesaving and water safety, Christchurch.

Ian McKenzie Jordan, services to the livestock industry, Blenheim.

Anthony Rangi Kake, services to Maori, Auckland.

Noel James Inglis Kay, services to surf lifesaving, Auckland.

Shane Patrick McManaway, services to agriculture and the community, Carterton.

James Anderson McPhee, services to judo, Auckland.

Susan Mary Miller, services to agricultural journalism, Wellington.

Marilyn Joan Moffatt, services to surf lifesaving, Wellington.

Dr Rose Namoori-Sinclair, services to the Kiribati community, Otaki.

Patrick William Newman, services to education, Whangarei.

John Rutherfurd Oliver, services to philanthropy, Otorohanga.

Robert Mark Oliver, services to the food industry and Pacific communities, Auckland.

Shane (Shannon) Karen Pakura, services to social work, Porirua.

Shelley Aileen Payne, services to people with intellectual disabilities, Tauranga.

Margery Sylvia Pita, services to music, Kamo.

Helen Bernice Purcell, services to public health nursing, Kawerau.

Venkat Raman, services to the Indian community, Auckland.

George Haig Reedy, services to people with disabilities and the community, Havelock North.

Namulau’ulu Taotua Leaoa Joshua James Potoa’e Robertson, services to the Pacific community, New Plymouth.

Dr Kenneth Robert Romeril, services to haemotology, Wellington.

Hans Rook, services to wildlife conservation, Napier.

Prof Jacinta Arianna Ruru, services to Maori and the law, Port Chalmers.

Leicester Malcolm Rutledge, services to rugby and the community, Invercargill.

Rukumoana Tira Marie Schaafhausen, services to Maori and the community, Drury.

Dr Angela Denise Sharples, services to education, Rotorua.

Rochana Sheward, services to the community, Auckland.

Gwendoline Smith, services to mental health, Auckland.

Allan Stowers, services to the Samoan community, Auckland.

Kolokesa Uafa Mahina-Tuai, services to cultures and the arts, Auckland.

Helen Muriel Tuhoro, services to education, Kawerau.

Frian Percy Wadia, services to disability and education, Auckland.

John Tahana Ward-Holmes, services to Maori and conservation, Takaka.

Air Commodore Darryn Robert Webb, services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Alan Bruce Whiteman, services to fullbore target rifle shooting, Upper Hutt.

Michele June-Marie Whiting, services to education, Porirua.

Beryl Joan Wilcox, services to the community, Invercargill.

Dr John Douglas Wilson, services to health and seniors, Taupo.

Rosalie Myrtle Martha Wrathall, services to golf, Katikati.

William Richard Wright, services to conservation, Whangarei.

Teremoana Yala, services to the Cook Islands community, Porirua.

QUEEN’S SERVICE ORDER

(QSO)

Stephanie (Steve) Anne Chadwick, services to local government and as a member of Parliament, Rotorua.

Kenneth James Durbin, services to the community and youth, Auckland.

Margaret Ann Hartley, JP, services to local government and the community, Auckland.

Lewis Vernon Sanson, NZAM, services to conservation and public service, Wanaka.

QUEEN’S SERVICE MEDAL

QSM

Jennifer Agnew, services to historical research and the Chinese community, Christchurch.

Trevor Gordon Agnew, services to children’s literacy and historical research, Christchurch.

Nonu ’Unga Alatini, services to the Tongan community and education, Auckland.

Robyn Baldwin, services to seniors, Timaru.

Aart Brusse, services to music, Dunedin.

David John Bullock, services to bowls administration, Leeston.

Lynley Ann Bunton, services to education and the community, Dunedin.

Peter Powles Caccia-Birch, services to the community, Snells Beach.

Keith Raynor Carter, services to the community, Tauranga.

Gina Blaize Chaffey-Aupouri, services to Maori, Ruatoria.

John Lawrence Cocking, services to theatre and the community, Napier.

Glenn Graeme Cockroft, services to traffic safety, Invercargill.

Claire Annette Eyes, services to midwifery, Pukekohe.

Hazel Beatrice Georgantis, services to the community, Taupo.

Ina Mary Hansen, services to rugby and education, Wellington.

William Mervyn Harris, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community, Clinton.

Brenda Mary Hayes, services to theatre, Christchurch.

David Dennis Hinman, services to tramways and heritage, Christchurch.

Thomas Edward Howard, services to conservation, particularly wildlife conservation, Kaikoura.

Alan Wayne Kissell, services to the community, Nelson.

Catherine Mary Knight, JP, services to the community, Richmond.

Jacinta Maria Krefft, services to youth, Waikanae.

Jillian Meryl Lord, services to genealogy, Christchurch.

Coral Ann Macdonald, services to floristry, Upper Hutt.

Alistair Donald MacDougall, services to the community, Waikanae.

Vaisamoa Manoa, services to the Tuvalu community, Auckland.

Wayne Calven Martin, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Kawakawa.

Ailsa Diane McGilvary (Ailsa McGilvary-Howard), services to conservation, particularly wildlife conservation, Kaikoura.

Gloria Elaine McHutchon, services to the community, Tapanui.

Ernest Ryburn Meyer, services to the community and education, Auckland.

Maureen Stuart Meyer, services to the community, Auckland.

The Rev Canon Ihipera Waikare Morrell, services to the Maori language and community, Dunedin.

Irene Edith Mosley, services to the community, Mosgiel.

Janet Elinor Oakley, services to the community and the arts, Auckland.

Yvonne Margaret O’Dowd, services to the community, Carterton.

Taulapu Oliver, JP, services to the Pacific community, Blenheim.

Glorious Marie Oxenham, services to the Melanesian community, Lower Hutt.

Jane Painter, services to the community, Whangarei.

Nicholas David Perrin, services to historical research, Wellington.

Nigel Ernest Perry, services to tennis and table tennis, Blenheim.

Jan Maree Rutledge, services to transitional housing, Auckland.

Sandra Maree Spier, services to health and the community, Taihape.

Alison Rosemary Stanes, services to the environment, Auckland.

Garry Manson Taylor, services to the community and philanthropy, Katikati.

Kevin Manson Taylor, services to the community and philanthropy, Katikati.

Ingi Kulesa Sale Tusini-Rex, services to the Niue community, Auckland.

Brian William Vincent, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community, Opunake.

Noeline Ann Watson, services to the community, Cromwell.

Paul Henry Wilkins, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand the community, Murchison.

John David Thomas Williamson, services to the community, Whangarei.

HONORARY

Jessica Wim Geertje Buddendijk, services to the aged-care sector, Auckland.

Tito Daurewa, services to the Pacific community and Pacific rugby, Auckland.

Falanisesi Fusitu’a Hafoka, services to the Tongan community, Auckland.

New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)

Lieutenant-colonel Anthony Dean Blythen, services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Wing Commander Richard Francis Deihl, services to the New Zealand Defence Force.