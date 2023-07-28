NZ pensioner charged with smuggling heroin

About 2kg of heroin was allegedly found in the suitcase. Photo / Australian Federal Police

An elderly New Zealand man has been charged with attempting to import about 2kg of heroin through Melbourne Airport.

The 77-year-old man arrived in Australia from Thailand on Wednesday and was remanded in custody.

Australian Border Force officers allegedly found white powder in the lining of the man’s suitcase, which was tested and returned a positive result for heroin.

The pensioner could spend the rest of his life in prison as the police charged the man with importing a “marketable quantity of a border-controlled substance”, for which the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

Australian Border Force superintendent Kelly-anne Parish said they work hard to ensure airports are not part of the illicit supply chain.

“Criminals will try to hide illicit drugs in a variety of ways, however no matter the amount of drugs that are hidden, big or small, our officers have the technology and expertise to find them.

“The ABF and AFP work hard to protect the Australian community from the scourge of drugs and ensure airports are not part of the illicit supply chain,” Parish said.