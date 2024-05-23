NZ woman dies at popular Rarotonga swimming spot

File photo: RNZ

A 49-year-old New Zealand woman has died after a water-related incident while on holiday in the Cook Islands.

A Cook Islands police spokesperson said they received an emergency call shortly after 3pm (local time) on Tuesday (5pm on Wednesday NZST).

The spokesperson said the woman was responsive when they were at the scene of the incident at Avaavaroa Passage on the south coast of Rarotonga. But the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The passage is a popular tourist spot where people can swim with turtles. It is an opening from a lagoon into the Pacific Ocean where there are strong undercurrents that can take you into the ocean, especially during high tide.

The passage is located between the villages of Avaavaroa and Titikaveka.

In December, a 50-year-old New Zealand man died in the passage, which is notorious for drownings.

The spokesperson told RNZ Pacific police are still investigating further details, including if the woman was part of a turtle tour when the incident occurred.

They said police are giving the family space at their accommodation in Rarotonga.