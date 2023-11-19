One flown to hospital after crash closes Lindis Pass

A sign on the way to the Lindis Pass this morning advised vehicles to use an alternate route. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

One person has been flown to hospital in Queenstown after a serious crash that has closed the Lindis Pass on State Highway 8.

Police said the collision involving two vehicles happened about 8.30am today some 15km from the summit and the road is blocked.

A spokeswoman for Hato Hone St John said one patient was flown to Lakes District Hospital in a moderate condition.

Two ambulances and two helicopters attended.

Part of State Highway 8 was expected to be closed for several hours. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Blair Walklin said four appliances were sent to the scene, on the Queenstown side of the pass, from Omarama, Otematata and Tarras.

The Lindis Pass is a main inland route between Canterbury and Otago.

Motorists were advised to take an alternate route, as the road was expected to be closed for some time, police said.

The backlog of traffic at Tarras this morning. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

An ODT reporter at Tarras said there was a huge backlog of traffic on SH8 and road users were being told by a Fulton Hogan worker to use the Pigroot (SH85) as an alternate route.

Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency said on Facebook that southbound traffic could detour via SH83, SH1, SH85 and back onto SH8. The reverse was available for northbound traffic.

People should allow up to an extra two-and-a-half hours for this detour route.

- By Ruby Shaw and ODT Online