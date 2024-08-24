One injured in Dunedin fire

Photo: ODT files

One person has been taken to hospital with non-threatening injuries after a kitchen fire in William St, Dunedin, this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said that two appliances, one from Lookout Point and one from St Kilda, arrived at the William St address at about 6.15pm.

The fire was already extinguished, but one person was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital for treatment.