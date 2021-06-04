One new Covid case in managed isolation

Photo: Getty Images

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today and one new case in managed isolation.

The latest case is a person from the Philippines who arrived via Singapore on June 2. They are now staying at a facility in Christchurch, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon.

One previously reported case has now recovered.

Since January 1 this year, there have been 67 historical cases, out of a total of 510 cases.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 17 and total number of confirmed cases is 2326.

Melbourne

Yesterday, the Government extended the quarantine-free travel suspension. However, there will also be special arrangements to get stranded people home on quarantine-free "green flights" from June 9.

Victoria, in a hard lockdown, has recorded four new Covid-19 community cases, taking the Australian state's outbreak to 65.

The Ministry said all 177 passengers from two additional flights it released information about yesterday have either returned to Australia or been contacted, advised to get a test and isolate.

"These additional 177 people were identified after a detailed look back to confirm all Quarantine Free Travel flights that had arrived during the period 20-25 May had been included in the testing and isolation requirements.

"The original cohort of travellers from Melbourne now sits at 4767. It has changed since yesterday and may continue to fluctuate as we continue to receive additional information."

Of those 4767 travellers, the ministry said 93% of them have either already been tested or are exempt from testing.

2,876 have returned a negative test result

205 are exempt from testing because they are under the age of 12 (eight children have been tested since yesterday)

1286 require no further action as they have returned to Australia (this is lower than yesterday, as six people have since returned a negative test)

400 have no test result as yet.

Of 370 crew members, the Ministry said 237 have returned a negative test result; and 133 crew members have no result as yet.

Air NZ of positive case

Two Air New Zealand staff, who are casual contacts of a positive Covid case, were not wearing full personal protection equipment (PPE), the Ministry revealed today.

Initial advice to the Ministry was that they were in full PPE.

"We have also been informed that they are both fully vaccinated, and both have returned a negative test result", the Ministry said.

As an additional precaution the two staff will be remaining in isolation until they return a further negative test result at day five."