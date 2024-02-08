Packer family yacht visits South Island

Superyacht 'Arctic P' berthed in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A superyacht owned by the Packer family, Australian media owners, has arrived in Dunedin.

The 87.6m Arctic P was in Dunedin yesterday to pick up supplies on the way to Auckland.



Gretel Packer. Photo: Getty

It is expected to depart today or tomorrow.

Arctic P has been associated with the Packer family for decades and is owned by investor Gretel Packer.

In 2013, Arctic P travelled further south than any other vessel in history, at 677 nautical miles from the South Pole, securing entry in Guinness World Records.

Arctic P’s top speed is 18 knots, and it has a cruising speed of 15 knots.

The vessel can accommodate up to 12 guests and 25 crew members.

It has been rebuilt several times, including a year-long rebuild at Palumbo Superyachts in 2019, where the superyacht was redesigned to commercially compliant (and thus charter-friendly) standards.

It is believed to have a 4-D immersive cinema with surround sound and vibrating chairs, a heated beach house pool protected from the elements, a fully equipped gym, a curated library and other facilities such as a professional dive centre.

Arctic P was built in Germany in 1969. Before it was converted into a superyacht, Arctic P was an explorer vessel and in 1972 famously rescued commercial expedition vessel Lindblad Explorer, which had run aground at La Plaza Point, Antarctica.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz