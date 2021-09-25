Saturday, 25 September 2021

Person tests positive at Auckland hospital ED

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A person has tested positive for Covid-19 after presenting at the Waitakere Hospital Emergency Department in Auckland yesterday.

    Waitematā DHB said the patient was appropriately streamed upon arrival and placed in a separate area for patients with Covid-19 symptoms.

    "Patients in this area are kept separate from each other. Following a positive Covid-19 test, the patient was moved to a negative pressure room and has since been discharged to MIQ."

    A spokesperson for the DHB said a small number of patients had also been appropriately streamed into the same area and those patients would be monitored and tested; however, there was no direct contact with other patients.

    "A small number of staff had contact with the patient, all were wearing full PPE and are fully vaccinated. Due to the correct use of PPE and infection and prevention and control protocols, the risk to staff is considered low."

    They said the Auckland Regional Public Health Service had advised the DHB that the overall exposure risk is low.

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter