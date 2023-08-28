Police watch on as wild street fight erupts

Police stepped back as a wild brawl kicked off in an Auckland car park this weekend, prompting some to ask if officers could have done more to quell the violence.

Video of a melee in the car park of the Cavendish Court complex in Manukau has been shared on social media, showing police backing away as two groups of men prepare to fight.

Officers appear to be attempting to reason with the largest man as he and his mates eye up their opponents across the car park.

On the other side, two smaller men take up a fighting stance as officers back away.

A few wild swings are taken and pepper spray is deployed by one officer, landing directly on the face of the biggest brawler.

His retreat from the field of combat does not dissuade his comrades nor their opposition and the two groups then continue to shuffle about and posture as police look on.

The clip ends without the two groups breaking into open combat and it is not clear if any serious affray took place after police retreated.

The largest brawler dwarfed the attending officers. Photo: Supplied

The Saturday night fight took place outside the Club Royalz nightclub but a club spokesperson and another local business clarified to the Herald that the fight took place before the club opened and did not appear directly connected to the popular nightspot.

Some viewing the video online thought that the police should have taken more action to break up the fight, with one saying: “Call 111 for your local spectators” and others suggesting the video showed “enforcement without force”.

“What happens if one of the combatants died? If they can’t stop a fistfight what can they stop?” one person asked.

Others suggested police took the sensible course of action in not risking injury by intervening physically in the fight.

“I’d rather keep the cops safe and let them come in for the easy clean up when these munters have finished throwing their handbags,” one person argued.

Steve Albrey, NZ Police’s Counties Manukau West Area Prevention Manager, told the Herald that police were disappointed by the behaviour on display, which he said was “fuelled by intoxication”.

Albrey noted that video shared online did not show the whole incident, saying that police first responded at 8.30pm after reports of disorder.

“Upon Police arrival, some members of the group dispersed from the area and Police remained at the scene to maintain the peace. A short time later, a large group returned to the area and began fighting,” Albrey said.

He said that several more police staff then responded and brought the situation under control.

Albrey confirmed that pepper spray was deployed and said police made three arrests. Those arrested received a written warning.

Of the police response, Albrey said the officers acted to protect themselves and the public.

“In these kinds of volatile situations, our staff must take a measured approach in their response to keep both themselves and the wider public safe,” he said, adding that police will continue to have a “visible presence across busy nightlife areas” and those engaging in disorderly behaviour should expect themselves to be held accountable.

By Chris Marriner