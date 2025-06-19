$65k fence for cemetery

The new fencing. Photo: Toni Williams

Wooden fencing is being installed along the Bremners Rd side of the Ashburton Cemetery for an estimated cost of $65,000.

The work, which is being carried out by Hayman Fencing, was approved in the Ashburton District Council’s Long Term Plan.

It is a three-rail design, the same as the entrance fencing to a cemetery extension on Seafield Rd and the Methven Cemetery.

The design is a contrast to old wrought iron fencing along the main part of the cemetery on Seafield Rd.

The news fencing on Bremners Rd. Photo: Toni Williams

District council group manager of infrastructure and open spaces Neil McCann said the new fence was a Long Term Plan project for the entire frontage of the cemetery along Bremners Rd.

‘‘The job is a work in progress, but we hope to have it completed within the next month,’’ McCann said.

McCann said ground maintenance staff worked at the cemetery all year round, with the aim to keep its public areas as tidy as possible for visitors.

He said there were no plans to remove the wrought iron fence. It had been relocated from its original location at Baring Square East, many years earlier.