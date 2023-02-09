'Prepare for the worst': Warning as cyclone bears down on NZ

Residents in the upper North Island are being warned to brace for severe weather as tropical Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on New Zealand.

This morning the Thames Coromandel district extended its state of emergency for another seven days and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown urged city residents to “be prepared for the worst” as another potentially severe storm is set to hit the flood-ravaged region in three days’ time.

Auckland Civil Defence is warning residents to use the next few days to get ready for what could be another significant event.

MetService advises the Auckland region can expect wind from Cyclone Gabrielle from Sunday night but the worst weather will come on Monday and Tuesday.

They are expecting strong winds, heavy rain and wild seas. Brown said power outages were more likely this time and he advised people to get torches and batteries on hand.

Aucklanders are advised to have enough supplies to sustain themselves for three days.

If reliant on medication people are advised to have enough supplies to get through the next week.

Officials are preparing to open additional Civil Defence centres across the region in case people needed to evacuate.

They are making contingency plans to access or move the centres if access is blocked.

Brown said Auckland faced a challenge on the heels of an unprecedented event.

He said public resources across the region were stretched and he was asking Aucklanders to “please get prepared”.

Asked for any reassurances for Aucklanders hard-hit by the last round of flooding, Brown said: “We’re doing our absolute best to prepare for this, but you can’t wish it away, you have to face it”.

“It’s not looking good,” Brown said.

“I wish I could reassure people about the weather but I don’t control that,” he said.

Auckland Emergency Management’s Rachel Kelleher said Cyclone Gabrielle could have a potentially significant impact around the top of the North Island.

However, at this point, there was still some uncertainty.

“We need to be doing what we can in these intervening days to prepare,” she said.

“We won’t have an absolute degree of confidence about how severe it will be until Sunday.

"If it does come across Auckland it will bring very heavy winds which could bring down power, surface flooding and costal erosion from sea surge.”

Sixteen out of 18 weather models this morning show Gabrielle making a direct hit on New Zealand, with damaging winds and torrential rainfall likely across much of the North Island.

Niwa, MetService and Weather Watch have today said the storm was likely to make landfall in the north of the country on Monday or Tuesday bringing winds of up to 150kmh and up to 300mm of rain.

Auckland and the Coromandel remain in States of Emergency following the Auckland Anniversary Weekend storm which killed four people and caused widespread flooding and dozens of landslides.

Mayor Brown urged people to check on friends, whānau, and neighbours ahead of the cyclone.

“Many communities are already in challenging situations, and we are prioritising those communities in need and at greatest risk of further flooding and potential harm.”

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt said he signed the declaration to extend the state of emergency this morning after being briefed on the impact the impending cyclone could have on the district.

The cyclone is due to arrive on Monday, pass through by Thursday, and deliver heavy rain, storm surges and severe gale-force winds.

”Further briefings with MetService, Waikato Regional Council and Civil Defence are in progress, and we will provide an update later this afternoon,” said Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler.

”In the meantime, it’s a good idea to use the break in the weather to prepare for the event, stock up on essentials and meds, including gas and batteries.”

Kelleher said work was under way across the region to clear up debris from the recent storm before the next one strikes.

“The council’s Waste Solutions team is working with the NZDF to clear items and belongings removed from kerbsides across the region as quickly as possible to ensure they don’t cause further issues in the event of further flooding,” Kelleher said.

“The council’s Healthy Waters teams are out and about working to clear stormwater drains and culverts prior to the predicted arrival of the storm.

“This includes clearing hot spots and blockages around catchpits and inlet grilles and removing debris from accessible streams and waterways.

“We’re asking Aucklanders to pitch in to help get their communities storm-ready by ensuring kerbs and any inlet grills on and around properties are clear before Sunday evening.”

She appealed for residents to take any flood-damaged items to a council drop-off facility before Sunday and not to put any additional items out on the kerb for collection.

Philip Duncan, of WeatherWatch, says the impending cyclone is potentially one of the “most serious storms of the century”.

“Whilst no official warnings are yet locked in this far in advance, the data this morning means the likelihood of severe weather across much of the North Island looks highly likely,” Duncan said.

“If this current modelling comes true, this will likely be the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century - especially with Auckland being in the mix for a potential direct hit.”

Today’s forecasting has prompted Northland Civil Defence to prepare for the storm.

“MetService New Zealand are starting to get a better picture of Cyclone Gabrielle and It’s looking more and more likely that it will bring severe weather to our shores,” Northland Civil Defence said on Facebook.