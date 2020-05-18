Prime Minister scorns AM show host over hair dye question

Photo: Twitter

TV presenter Ryan Bridge has been scorned by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after he asked her a question live on air she deemed inappropriate.

Appearing on The AM show this morning, Ardern was grilled by Bridge about her hair after her partner Clark Gayford admitted he gave the Prime Minister a DIY dye job.

But when he asked about grey hair, Ardern put him in his place.

"Why are you dyeing it anyway? Bridge asked. "Is it going grey or something?"

Ardern responded to Bridge, giving him a dressing down over the content of the question.

"Never ... never ... never ... that's not a polite question to ask anyone - I was about to say a lady - but anyone, actually."

After composing herself, she then said: "It's just a little touch-up, Ryan. No reason."

In an attempt to redeem himself, Bridge tried to justify his line of questioning, saying the role of leading a country can cause people to age and clarified he meant no harm.

"Looks good, Prime Minister. And I only mention the grey hair because you are the prime minister and it does tend to age people. No harm intended, all right?"

Ardern replied: "No, it does, it does, I fully acknowledge that. Yep. Thank you for the reminder."

The Prime Minister's new look came after Gayford tweeted he had helped dye his partner's hair as well as giving Neve a haircut.

"Helped dye partners hair and gave daughter a haircut with scissors I bought at supermarket for $6. Remarkably both parties still talking to me [sic]," he wrote on Twitter.

One follower posted back saying they hoped the person's hair he dyed was a "business partner" and not Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Another commented: "Fair is fair Clarke, you now need to let Neve cut your hair."