Thursday, 11 April 2024

Probe into teens' death after off-road crash near Nelson

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Police are investigating after two teenagers died in a crash on an off-road track in the Mt Richmond Forest Park, near Nelson, earlier this week.

    Police received an autonomous crash alert from a mobile device about 11pm on Monday - pinpointing a location near Beeby's Knob, a driving track off Tophouse Rd.

    A helicopter was used in the initial search, alongside officers on foot and a police dog, before a vehicle with two teenagers inside was located down a steep bank.

    A search and rescue operation was then launched, involving LandSAR volunteers, to recover their bodies.

    The serious crash unit has been advised and the deaths referred to the Coroner.

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter