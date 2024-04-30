Why is there a two-month wait to sit your restricted licence test in Canterbury?

Photo: File image / Getty

Learner drivers are booking their tests before they are even ready because wait times have stretched out to over a month, a driving instructor says.

The average wait time to sit a full licence test is 45 days.

To sit a test for a restricted licence the average wait is 53 days, but for some regions that number is higher - in Canterbury it is 61 days.

In October, the government brought in an all-in-one fee for each stage of a driver's licence, which removed re-sit fees, prompting a hike in people sitting their learner's test.

This led to some people re-sitting their theory test more than once in a single day.

Some had not even read or learned the road rules, the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

A stand down period after two failed attempts on the same day was subsequently brought in.

But driving instructor Matthew Campbell says now they are having to book practical tests for students who aren't ready to sit them because of the long wait times.

Some learners were also forgoing lessons altogether and "learning by test-fails", the Auckland-based instructor told Checkpoint.

"We predicted this would happen, you know what's the point of getting lessons when you can get free re-sits instead," he said.

"Tests are failing quite often for silly reasons. I sometimes sit in the testing car park and I just see tests go out and 10 minutes later they come back ... some don't leave the car park because they've got an unroadworthy car."

Not checking blindspots or failing to signal properly at a roundabout are common mistakes.

A couple of lessons with an instructor and a couple of mock tests is what people often need, he said.

Campbell said learner drivers should have 120 hours of driving experience before going for a test.

He also thought the free re-sits should be canned and the government should fund a few free lessons instead.

"But even if it's gone tomorrow, the wait-lists are still blown out so it's going to be a problem for months."

Waka Kotahi concedes the free re-sits have resulted in demand significantly exceeding testing capacity.