Protesters stop operations at coal mine

A South Island coal mine has been shut down by environmental activists who say it’s time for the country to quit coal.

The Takitimu coal mine in Nightcaps, Southland has had its operations stopped by about 30 environmental activists this morning.

Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Erik Kennedy said the group was blockading the site because the country needed a change of direction.

Protestors had provisions to last several days, spokesperson Kennedy said.

The majority of the coal mined at Takitimu was used by Fonterra to dehydrate milk for export at the Clandeboye factory.

Bathurst Resources, which owns the mine, is planning an expansion into a nearby forestry block owned by Southland District Council.

The Government had declared a climate emergency in 2020, but had not yet committed to closing coal mines or giving coal workers the option of ‘‘good clean jobs’’ instead, spokesperson Kennedy said.

Protestor Gemma Marnane, who’s family has worked in the mining industry in Nightcaps for generations, said it was time to appreciate coal as a part of New Zealand’s history not past.

“We are afraid for the future and uncertain what it looks like, but we can build a new, positive vision together,” Marnane said.

Southland District Council’s permission for the expansion has been taken to a judicial review process by Forest and Bird.