A recipe for retirement

Abbeyfield Dunedin’s housekeeper of 17 years Robyn Thompson at her retirement celebration at Abbeyfield in Wakari on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

After 17 years of helping keep a retirement home’s residents fed, watered and happy, one Dunedin woman is finally calling time.

Abbeyfield Dunedin in Wakari, a rental village for people over 65, has had housekeeper Robyn Thomson cooking, cleaning and helping care for its elderly residents for close to two decades, however nearly in her 80s, it is time for her to begin her own retirement.

On Saturday, about 40 people turned out to Abbeyfield to celebrate Ms Thomson.

"Being able to just be around and helping older people, keeping them well fed, well watered, warm and happy, it’s been very rewarding.

"I’ve tried to make this place into a family home . . . it’s been an honour to care about older people," she said.

Ms Thomson said it was the end of an era, but it was time to start a new era.

She said she started working at age 13 as a fruit picker and had not stopped since.

"I’ve got plans to do my own thing, I like my garden and I like travelling . . . it’s been a long journey."

She has spent the past 17 years cooking lunch and dinner for the residents, but said she was leaving the spatula in good hands.

"The new cook has me on speed dial, but he is very capable, not to worry."

Abbeyfield Dunedin chairman Alan Somerville said during Ms Thomson’s tenure there had been 39 residents.

"That’s not really that many, but that’s because residents generally stay for years because people like Robyn look after them so well.

"It's the end of an era, but the beginning of a new one — it will be a bit different, but I think it will be just as good because Robyn has established such good culture and traditions here."

While Ms Thomson would no longer be employed by Abbeyfield, she said she might not be able to resist coming back and had plans to help out in the garden as a volunteer every so often.

