'Adventurous' seven-year-old killed in car crash

O’siah Prasad. Photo: Givealittle

A "bright, loving, and adventurous" seven-year-old Dunedin boy has been named as the victim of a fatal crash in Owaka.

He was O’siah Prasad, of Fairfield, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened in Owaka Valley Rd on the afternoon of Sunday, March 23.

A police spokesman said the vehicle had gone through a fence and into a ditch.

A Givealittle page has been set up to raise money for O’siah's family.

"O’siah was a bright, loving, and adventurous little boy who filled every room with joy.

"He loved exploring the outdoors, making memories with his family, and sharing his beautiful smile with everyone around him.

"His presence brought so much love and warmth, and his loss has left an unimaginable void," the Givealittle page said.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time," police said in a statement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.