Record day for community cases

There are 94 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today, the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began here in March last year.

Previously, there had been two days of 89 cases each, in early April 2020.

Auckland, the centre of the Delta outbreak, has been in lockdown for about two months and faces at least two more weeks in level 3, while neighbouring region Waikato's level 3 setting will be reviewed on Friday. Northland moves to level 2 tomorrow.

Eighty-seven of today's community cases are in Auckland and seven in Waikato.

There are also five new cases at the border to report today: two from the United Kingdom and three from the United Arab Emirates.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield told media at a briefing this afternoon that 53 of the Auckland cases have yet to be linked, but all seven cases have been linked in Waikato.

There are 38 people in Auckland hospitals and five cases are in ICU or a high dependency unit.

A total of 84 Covid cases, across 55 households, are isolating at home.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon acknowledged that highs and lows in cases is "incredibly hard" on people, but reinforced that New Zealand is not "powerless".

"The cases we are seeing right now are not confined to one part of Auckland, they are across 124 suburbs. The rules matter for everyone," she says.

The highest number of cases today are across three age ranges that are least vaccinated: 39 years and under. Ardern said 12 people in hospital were under the age of 39.

Ardern said 158,522 eligible Aucklanders had not had a first dose of the vaccine. She urged people to get their second dose also, if it has been three weeks since the first.

Bloomfield confirmed plans to offer a third Covid vaccine for some.

Individuals aged 12 or older who are immuno-compromised will receive a third primary dose of the vaccine - different to a booster dose which will be available to the rest of the public, he said.

A new Covid-19 response framework was being finalised and details would be released on Friday, providing people with greater clarity, Ardern told RNZ this morning.

"It will become very clear to people that if you are not vaccinated there will be things that you miss out on, everyday things that you will miss out on. It's about both rewarding people who have gone out and done the right thing but also keeping away people who are less safe."

'Our whanau need you'

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare talked about the vaccine rollout, including whether the Government has done enough to help Māori.

Public health experts have warned that young Māori are on the Delta frontline in Auckland as they are the most unvaccinated group, they make up the biggest share of the current active cases, and many of them live in the suburbs where the virus has become entrenched.

Only 66% of Māori nationwide have had one dose and 45% have had two doses, far lower than the national averages of 85% and 66%, respectively.

Henare said kaumatua and kuia are leading vaccination rates among Māori and there were 560 Māori Covid cases recorded in total.

That number was sobering, but reinforced why vaccinating the Māori community was so important.

"Our whanau need you .... Covid-19 is on the doorstep of your houses, do not let it enter," Henare said.

Vaccination was key - not just for Māori in Auckland, but everywhere else, and the minister said he had noticed apathy in places outside of Auckland.

Ardern said the Government had been thinking about separate vaccination target rates for Māori, but providing all resource required was critical and they need to continue until "we reach everyone".

The Government was "honing in" on young people not yet vaccinated, and people outside of Auckland who "don't think it is real, or affects them yet".

