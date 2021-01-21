Thursday, 21 January 2021

Record price for Queenstown Hill home

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    This house on Queenstown Hill has fetched a record price. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    This house on Queenstown Hill has fetched a record price. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    A record price has been fetched for a Queenstown Hill holiday home.

    The award-winning four-bedroom St Andrews Park home sold this week for more than Queenstown Hill’s previous high — a home at The Peak that sold for $6.4 million in 2008.

    The St Lukes Lane home — winner of the ‘New Zealand architect new home of the year’ award in the 2018 Trends International Design Awards — was designed for Aussie clients by Dunedin’s Gary Todd and built by local builder Brian Hill.

    Named ‘Cascata’, it’s distinctive for a waterfall running through the garden and into the house, and for see-through glass walls.

    It’s been rented out to holidaymakers from $11,000 a night.

    Local NZ Sotheby’s International Realty’s Hadley van Schaik, who listed the property with colleague Gerard Bligh, says it’s been bought by an Aussie buyer, sight unseen, as a holiday home — another colleague, Mark Harris, was the buyer’s rep.

    The home’s been sold fully furnished and it also comes with a 2018 Land Rover Discovery in the garage.

    Mountain Scene

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter