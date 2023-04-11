Rise for Brooking in Cabinet reshuffle

Rachel Brooking. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Labour candidate for Dunedin Rachel Brooking has been made a Minister outside Cabinet in a small reshuffle announced today.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the reshuffle at his post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon.

He said Willow-Jean Prime would join Cabinet, meaning that for the first time in history half of people in Cabinet would be women.

He said Brooking, the party's Finance and Expenditure Committee committee chairwoman, would be a Minister outside Cabinet, picking up Oceans and Fisheries.

There was an empty place around the 19-person Cabinet table thanks to Hipkins’ decision to fire Stuart Nash after he leaked confidential Cabinet information to two donors.

Hipkins gave Nash’s Economic Development and Forestry portfolios to Megan Woods on an acting basis. David Parker was given Oceans and Fisheries, also on an acting basis.

- NZ Herald/ODT Online