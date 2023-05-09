Search continues for student missing in cave

Emergency services at the scene at Abbey Caves. Photo: NZ Herald

Rescuers are desperately trying to find a pupil missing in a Whangārei cave after a school trip took a terrifying turn when torrential downpours set in.

The Northern Advocate understands 15 students and two teachers from Whangārei Boys’ High School were visiting Abbey Caves this morning for a planned outing.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the group of pupils had been doing an exercise at the caves when they got into difficulty.

The alarm was raised with police around 10.35am.

It is believed the group of Year 11 outdoor education pupils were in Organ Cave - which has been described as having a canyon-like feel.

“A group of people have since made it out safely, however, one student is currently unaccounted for,” Hill said.

An Advocate reporter at the scene said the missing boy’s father had arrived at the caves and was visibly upset. He was seen being comforted by another person there.

Hill said the incident was “still very much developing”.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours are affecting the area and surface flooding has been reported.

Questions about why the school went out despite weather warnings that were issued yesterday have so far gone unanswered.

Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith was at the caves and refused to comment.

A specialist cave rescue team and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) have been brought in by police, as well as a police dog handler.

Abbey Caves is prone to flash flooding, according to the Whangārei District Council website. Today’s rainfall has flooded the area, turning small streams into rivers.

To access Organ Cave, people must climb down some large rocks and boulders and a torch is needed to be able to see within its limestone walls.

Police are at the scene and road cordons are in place on both sides of Abbey Caves Rd.

Ambulances and firefighters are also at the scene.

Parents of other pupils not involved in today’s ordeal have shared their outrage online about the school trip going ahead despite well-publicised weather warnings.

“Absolutely insane that the school went ahead with this with all the warnings and rain forecast! Those poor parents, I’d be beside myself,” one wrote.