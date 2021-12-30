Second Omicron case in community, Christchurch festival risk 'low'

There are 60 new community Covid-19 cases reported in New Zealand today, with a second case of the highly transmissible strain Omicron in the community also confirmed.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said there were 44 people in North Island hospitals, including seven in ICU.

The Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday that a recent international arrival completed 10 days of isolation, but did not wait for the final test result and subsequently tested positive for Omicron.

Last night, DJ Dimension outed himself in a social media post as New Zealand's first community Omicron case. The DJ, Robert Etheridge, had been scheduled to perform at the Rhythm & Alps festival in Wanaka.

At this stage, there are no known contacts or cases associated with that festival, the Ministry said.

Speaking to media this morning, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said he was very disappointed the British DJ did not follow isolation rules.

The 60 new community cases are in Northland (1), Auckland (20), Waikato (28), Bay of Plenty (8), Lakes (1), Tairāwhiti (1) and Canterbury (1).

Canterbury DHB has become the third DHB area to be 95% fully vaccinated, joining Auckland DHB and Capital and Coast DHB. Meanwhile Waikato DHB has reached the 90% fully vaccinated milestone.

Christchurch festival risk 'low'

Another British DJ, who played at a festival in Christchurch, is now self-isolating and won't appear at Rhythm & Alps. Friction said on social media that he was “heartbroken”, after he was unknowingly in the vicinity of a potential Covid-19 case.

The Ministry advised today that anyone who attended the Hidden Lakes Festival at Hagley Park and is concerned should ring healthline for further advice on 0800 358 5453 any time.

"However, only a small number of contacts of this case attended the festival, all of whom had negative tests beforehand. The public health risk associated with this event has been assessed as low."

The Canterbury District Health Board confirmed today that six close contacts of the international artist with Omicron are self-isolating in Christchurch under the management of the local public health unit.

A spokesperson said the public health risk assessment for people who attended the Hidden Lakes festival at Hagley Park on December 28 is considered extremely low - particularly due to the six close contacts' prior negative test results that day and significant physical distance between the stage and the crowd.

Air NZ Omicron case

In today's statement, the Ministry said a second border-related case has been in the community. The case is an Air New Zealand crew member who worked on a flight between Auckland and Sydney on December 24.

"They were tested for Covid-19 in routine surveillance testing on 27 December. Whole genome sequencing has confirmed the Omicron variant and has also confirmed the case is linked to three other Omicron cases on the same flight."

The case was immediately transferred to a managed isolation and quarantine facility (MIQ).

The case is fully vaccinated. Eight close contacts have been identified, seven of whom have returned negative test results.

At this stage, there are no known locations of interest.

The ministry said there were six cases of Omicron at the border reported today, and in total there are 78 in MIQ.

DJ visited Waiheke Island

The Ministry of Health confirmed New Zealand’s first border-related case of Omicron with community exposures yesterday.

The ministry said DJ Robert Etheridge arrived on December 16 and as required under the previous regime for international arrivals, completed a full 10 days in isolation; 7 days in a managed isolation facility and 3 days in self-isolation. They were tested on day nine but did not wait for a negative test result before self-releasing.

"Under the previous regime, those leaving a managed isolation facility were able to complete their three days self-isolation at home or in other accommodation. The case completed their self-isolation on Waiheke Island, we understand they travelled by private car and ferry to the island. While on the ferry they did not leave their vehicle and travelled straight to their accommodation.

"All international arrivals are now required to complete their full 10 days of isolation in a managed isolation facility and must return a negative day nine test before they are released. From 7 January, all travellers to New Zealand will have to have a PCR test no more than 48 hours before flying, down from the current 72 hours."

The ministry said contact tracing has identified a number of known close contacts, all of whom are being contacted and asked to isolate and test.

"Whole genome sequencing of the other Omicron cases at the same managed isolation facility has shown the case is not linked to others who stayed at the same facility. At this stage, there is no evidence of transmission in the facility.

"A further interview is under way with the case to determine additional locations of interest."

Testing is available on Waiheke today and additional mobile testing will be made available, if required.

Vaccine remains key defence

The Ministry said everything to prepare for Omicron had been done to keep the community safe since the variant was first identified. This has included undertaking whole genome sequencing on every PCR sample taken from Covid-19 cases detected in international arrivals.

"Our vaccine rollout remains our key defence against all variants of Covid-19, including Omicron. With 90% of the eligible population now double-dosed, and the booster programme under way, New Zealanders are well protected.

"We want vaccinations to continue increasing and ask everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. This is also a timely reminder for people over the age of 18 to get their booster shot if it has been six months since their last vaccine dose."

From January 5, people only need to wait four months since their last dose and will be able to access a booster through walk in clinics. For a full list of vaccination centres see the Healthpoint website.

"As always, it is important to stay at home if you are sick, get tested if you have symptoms of Covid-19 and isolate until you return a negative test."

