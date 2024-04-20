Serious crash closes road in Buller Gorge

Police are responding to a serious single-vehicle crash that has closed State Highway 6 in lower Buller Gorge tonight.

The crash happened on Lower Buller Gorge Rd, between Heaphys Rd and Bucklands Peak Rd, at about 6.15pm.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating and the road will be shut for several hours, a police spokesperson said.

There is no alternative route available so motorists are advised to delay travel.