Shark attacks Southland woman in knee-deep water

A sevengill shark, common to the Otago and southern New Zealand coasts. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A woman has suffered a serious shark bite while walking in knee-deep water in Southland.

The 21-year-old was bitten on the leg about 2am on Monday while in the estuary near the Riverton rugby grounds, a police spokesperson said

"She received a significant laceration to her leg that required treatment from emergency services.

"The culprit is possibly a sevengill shark, which are present in the estuary. The time of day is a possible factor."

People needed to be cautious while in the water and conscious of their environment, police said.

"Riverton is a popular holiday destination, and police ask that anyone heading into the water follow safety guidelines and avoid late-night swims."

A St John spokesperson said it was notified at 2.27am.

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.

"We treated a patient in a serious condition and then transported them to Southland Hospital," the spokesperson said.

According to NIWA, the sevengill shark "is a bit of a biter" and can become aggressive if provoked.

"This shark has serrated teeth, which are slanted sideways with multiple sharp cusps."

NIWA said they grew to three metres and are found all around New Zealand in shallow to deep waters, but were more common in the North Island.

The sharks are browny-grey in colour and have small black and white spots with a white belly, NIWA said.