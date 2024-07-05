Shortland Street cut to three episodes a week

Photo: South Pacific Pictures

TVNZ has confirmed Shortland Street will air just three episodes a week from next year.

The long-running New Zealand primetime drama has aired five episodes a week from Monday to Friday since 1992. But it will be cut back to three nights a week in 2025.

TVNZ chief executive Jodi O'Donnell said the decision was influenced by the state-owned broadcaster's new digital-first strategy.

Shortland Street's 34th season was due to begin in February, but a spokesperson was unable to confirm which days the episodes would air.