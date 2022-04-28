Sign toned down after offending viewers

Cycle World technical service manager Josh Fitzgerald balances on the back wheel of a Specialized Epic bicycle below a sign which had to be modified after it left some customers unimpressed last week. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A bicycle shop’s sign has been partially removed after it was flagged as offensive by some customers.

Managing director Matt Dunstan said their sign initially read ‘do epic s***’.

The store had some positive feedback on the sign, but on reflection had taken it down after a few customers who did not like it contacted them.

The store was part of an industry which pushed the boundaries, he said.

The sign was bought online, and cost $250.

He did not think too much about it when the sign was put up and he was happy to take it down.

The shop was now debating a more appropriate use for it.

They sold a bike called the Specialized Epic, so might use the sign, suitably modified, to promote it, he said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz