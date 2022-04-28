Sign toned down after offending viewers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Managing director Matt Dunstan said their sign initially read ‘do epic s***’.
The store had some positive feedback on the sign, but on reflection had taken it down after a few customers who did not like it contacted them.
The store was part of an industry which pushed the boundaries, he said.
The sign was bought online, and cost $250.
He did not think too much about it when the sign was put up and he was happy to take it down.
The shop was now debating a more appropriate use for it.
They sold a bike called the Specialized Epic, so might use the sign, suitably modified, to promote it, he said.