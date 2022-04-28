Thursday, 28 April 2022

Sign toned down after offending viewers

    By Oscar Francis
    Cycle World technical service manager Josh Fitzgerald balances on the back wheel of a Specialized Epic bicycle below a sign which had to be modified after it left some customers unimpressed last week. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    A bicycle shop’s sign has been partially removed after it was flagged as offensive by some customers.

    Managing director Matt Dunstan said their sign initially read ‘do epic s***’.

    The store had some positive feedback on the sign, but on reflection had taken it down after a few customers who did not like it contacted them.

    The store was part of an industry which pushed the boundaries, he said.

    The sign was bought online, and cost $250.

    He did not think too much about it when the sign was put up and he was happy to take it down.

    The shop was now debating a more appropriate use for it.

    They sold a bike called the Specialized Epic, so might use the sign, suitably modified, to promote it, he said.

