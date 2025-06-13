Lyttleton residents evacuated as landslide threatens homes

Two Lyttelton properties remain evacuated following a slip on Ticehurst Road. Photo: RNZ / Adam Burns

A Lyttleton woman has been warned to prepare to leave her home after a neighbouring property was damaged by a landslip.

People were evacuated from two properties after emergency services were called to Hawkhurst Road at about 9pm on Thursday.

RNZ was told the slip happened on a property in Ticehurst Road, sending debris onto a property below on Hawkhurst Road. Neighbours believed water run-off could be to blame.

Tessa, who did not wish to use her surname, lived next door to the evacuated properties and was told by emergency services to be ready to leave at short notice.

"They told us we need to be ready to evacuate so get a go bag ready just in case," she said.

"I don't know the extent of damage yet so we're just waiting to hear. Hopefully it's no worse...[the rain] has been non-stop for the past week."

An initial geotechnical assessment on Thursday cleared any immediate threat to her property.

Photo: RNZ / Adam Burns

"They were just looking at that property because that shed is pretty decrepit. The deck is what they're worried about, sliding down further," she said.

A Civil Defence duty officer said council geotechnical staff would be assessing the situation from Friday morning.

No further evacuations were needed overnight.

Tessa said she had packed her phone, pyjamas and teabags.

A slip caused by heavy rain in Canterbury last month forced another household to evacuate in Lyttelton's Cressy Terrace.

Neighbours told RNZ slips were an ongoing problem for Lyttleton homeowners.