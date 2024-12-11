Son of top police officer avoids conviction

The son of Otago and Southland’s former top policeman has avoided a conviction after he was caught driving at 162km/h near Ranfurly earlier this year.

Jack Drummond Basham, 20, was granted a discharge without conviction by community magistrate Sally O’Brien in the Alexandra District Court last week.

He is the son of Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham, who was southern district commander for seven years before leaving Dunedin in March for a job at Police National Headquarters in Wellington.

Jack Basham, of Dunedin, was driving on State Highway 85 at 2.19pm on May 5 when his speed was clocked at 132kmh as he accelerated north from the Naseby Link Rd intersection, the police summary of facts said.

His speed was then checked and clocked at 160kmh, although he continued to accelerate to 162kmh.

When stopped, he told the officer he thought he was "only doing 130kmh".

He was also charged with possessing cannabis and possessing a cannabis bong, but those charges were withdrawn ahead of last week’s sentencing.

Noting it was Basham’s first time before the courts, Ms O’Brien said she was satisfied the consequences of a conviction were out of all proportion to the seriousness of the offence.

She granted the discharge, but disqualified Basham for six months and ordered him to pay $100 to the Eduk8 Charitable Trust.

In response to an Otago Daily Times request for comment, a police media adviser said Asst Cmr Basham "had no involvement in this matter and it would be inappropriate for him to comment".