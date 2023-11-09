South Island stars in UK Christmas ad

From snowy mountains to a picturesque fishing wharf, there's a scenic smorgasbord of the South Island in this year's Christmas advertisement from UK retail giant Boots.

The ad follows the journey of a young girl who wants to give Santa a present, with southern locations standing in for places along the way to the North Pole.

On their travels, kind strangers help the girl and her mother on their way, and, in return for their generosity, the girl gives them a gift to show their appreciation.

The ad was filmed earlier this year at locations including Cardrona’s Snow Farm, Glenorchy, Arrowtown and Dunedin.

Showcasing tourist favourites such as Careys Bay and the Dunedin Railway Station, some of the shots are blink-and-you'll-miss-it while others linger a little longer.

Christmas ads are a British institution with retailers such as John Lewis and Marks & Spencer fighting for shoppers' attention.