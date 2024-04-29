Sticky-fingered honey thief caught on camera stealing from stall - police

Photo: Getty Images

A sticky-fingered man allegedly managed to offload 72kg of honey stolen from Central Otago before police caught up with him.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said 12 buckets of honey were stolen from a stall in Ettrick on March 24.

Each bucket was able to hold 6kg.

After an investigation, police went to a property in central Dunedin at 12.15am today to speak to a man they say was caught on video at the stall.

The 46-year-old was taken to a police station for an interview.

He was charged with stealing the honey and would appear in court at a later date.

The man was no longer in possession of any honey, Bond said.

Firewood taken, then returned

A Dunedin woman was snapped taking off with a trailer filled with stolen firewood yesterday at 6.10pm.

The 38-year-old drove into the yard in Ravensbourne Rd, loaded up her trailer and left without paying, police said.

Her number plate was noted and officers found the woman a short time later.

After being spoken to, the woman went back to the yard and returned the wood.

She was then interviewed by police and arrested for theft and unlawfully entering an enclosed yard.

She will appear in Dunedin District Court on May 2.

