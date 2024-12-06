Teen on the run from 'military style' bootcamp

One person died and 14 others were injured after a small bus carrying tourists collided with two vehicles on a stretch of State Highway 1 in Waikato. Photo: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

One of the 10 young men taking part in the bootcamp pilot is on the run after attending the funeral of another who died in a crash.

The three-stage pilot - which involved "military style activities" and a special curriculum - launched in July, and was run by Oranga Tamariki.

Children's Minister Karen Chhour said a participant who attended the funeral on Tuesday has not been located since.

"This means he is breaking the conditions of his court order, and both Oranga Tamariki and the police are looking for him," she said.

Oranga Tamariki and Waikato police both confirmed the 15-year-old, who was granted bail on compassionate grounds to attend the funeral by the Youth Court, had absconded.

Waikato police said he was wanted to arrest.

The New Zealand Herald reported it understood the young man who died was the fatality in a crash on State Highway 1 near Tīrau in Waikato on Wednesday last week between three vehicles, including a tourist bus, which injured 14 others.

Chhour said she was shocked by the death and attended the victim's funeral.

"The death of a young person participating in the military-style academies pilot programme has come as a great shock to me.

"My heart goes out to this young person's family, and I am heartbroken for them. This young man had just started to turn his life around, and from the stories I have heard, he was proud of what he was achieving.

"I attended his funeral in a personal capacity to show my support for the family, who were kind enough to include me in such a difficult time."

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive of youth justice services and residential care Tusha Penny confirmed a participant died as a result of an accident.

"Our thoughts are with this young man's family at this tragic time, and we are offering them our condolences and support," she said in a statement.

Both Chhour and Penny said they could not comment on specific details as the circumstances of the accident are under police investigation.

Oranga Tamariki also confirmed another young man - granted bail on compassionate grounds by the Youth Court - had absconded.

Waikato Police said a 15-year-old was wanted for arrest after breaching compassionate bail, granted to allow him to attend a tangi on December 3.

They said inquiries to locate him were ongoing, and at this time no further information is available.

"A full review into the circumstances and events leading up to both incidents has already begun."