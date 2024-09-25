Teenager arrested after 'horrendous' threat to school

Police yesterday arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly emailed a bomb threat to a Dunedin secondary school, forcing the school to be evacuated for the day.

The threat, described as "horrendous" by one parent, forced Bayfield High School into lockdown after police were informed of the threat at 8.17am and spent the day investigating.

About 1.30pm, police executed a search warrant at a Dunedin property where the youth was arrested without incident.

"We understand incidents like this can be distressing and we hope this arrest can provide reassurance to the community," Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said.

The teenager will appear in the Dunedin Youth Court tomorrow charged with threatening to kill.

Police said further charges "may be likely".

Earlier a teacher, who had been stationed in Musselburgh Rise to turn students around when they arrived at school, said there was not a lot of panic when the lockdown began in the morning.

"The kids have been really good and the parents have turned up to pick them up."

Armed police escort students from the grounds of Bayfield High School which was closed after an emailed bomb threat yesterday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

At 9.30am, parents were told through email from Bayfield High School that as a precaution the school was closed for the day and a "managed evacuation" would take place.

Parents were directed to wait in Musselburgh Rise and to stay inside their vehicles as police escorted their children out of the school in small groups.

One mother said the school and the police’s response offered the best possible resolution to the situation.

"It’s a really good system and they’ve done really well — it’s just horrendous for our city really and our life," she said.

One student leaving the lockdown said she did not know what was going on when the school went into lockdown.

"We just got put into lockdown as soon as we got to school and just sat in one of the rooms."

No-one was really afraid and a few people thought it was just a drill, she said.

Bayfield acting principal Mike Beagley thanked parents and caregivers for helping the managed evacuation to run smoothly.

"At this stage, our intention is to have school as normal tomorrow, but this is subject to an all-clear from the police," he said yesterday.

"We ask at this stage that all staff and students remain off-site until further notice."