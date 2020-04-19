Three new Covid-19 cases in Canterbury

There are three more cases of Covid-19 in the Canterbury region, pushing the total to 150.

On Sunday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there had been nine new coronavirus cases in New Zealand, made up of four confirmed and five probable cases.

The CDHB area continues to have the fifth-highest number of cases behind Southern, Waitemata, Auckland and Waikato district health board areas.

Dr Bloomfield said there has been one new death related to Covid-19.

The death brings the total toll to 12 and is of a man in Invercargill at home who was linked to the Bluff wedding cluster. It is believed to be the first coronavirus-related death not in hospital.

The total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is now 1431.

There are 18 people in hospital, including three in ICU and two in a critical condition. One of these is in Dunedin Hospital.

There were 4146 tests processed yesterday, bringing the total of tests conducted to 83,224.

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 is 912 - up 45 on yesterday's number.