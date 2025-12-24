One injured, home destroyed in Mairehau blaze

File photo: ODT

A fire has destroyed a home and left one person injured in the Christchurch suburb of Mairehau.

Up to four crews were called to Kellys Road shortly before 5am on Wednesday to find the single-storey property well ablaze.

Fire and Emergency said the fire encroached onto the next-door unit, causing minor damage.

A person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

One crew is still there, dampening down hotspots.

A fire investigator is heading to the scene this morning.