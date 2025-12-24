Wednesday, 24 December 2025

One injured, home destroyed in Mairehau blaze

    File photo: ODT
    A fire has destroyed a home and left one person injured in the Christchurch suburb of Mairehau.

    Up to four crews were called to Kellys Road shortly before 5am on Wednesday to find the single-storey property well ablaze.

    Fire and Emergency said the fire encroached onto the next-door unit, causing minor damage.

    A person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

    One crew is still there, dampening down hotspots.

    A fire investigator is heading to the scene this morning.

    RNZ