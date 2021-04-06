Toddler death brings Easter road toll to eight

The death of a toddler in Auckland has brought this year's Easter road toll to eight, the highest in the past decade.

The 14-month-old died at Starship Hospital on Sunday after an incident near the child's home in Mt Wellington on Good Friday.

A police spokeswoman said the toddler was hit by a vehicle "right outside" their home and an investigation was ongoing.

"We are supporting the child's family at this extremely difficult time," a police spokesperson told Stuff.

On Sunday, a motorcyclist died after colliding with a car north of Te Kao, on Far North Road or State Highway 1.

At the other end of the North Island, a driver died from their injuries in hospital after hitting a power pole on Tasman Rd in Ōtaki, Kāpiti Coast, around 9.30pm on Saturday.

In nearby Wellington 30 minutes later, a man died after being hit by a bus on Taranaki St.

Earlier on Saturday, a motorcycle and a car collided at Waimangu, south of Rotorua.

One person was killed and another injured in the collision on SH38 at the intersection with Okaro Rd about 11am.

On Good Friday, Tauranga local Kellie Jane Greer (49) died after a two-car crash at an intersection of State Highway 30 and 32 near Whakamaru. Greer was the driver of one of the vehicles.

One of the vehicles caught fire after the crash.

On Thursday evening, a man was killed on SH2 at Mangatawhiri, 60km south of Auckland.

He was Kalam Safari Watkin-Mamode (22) who lived at Mangatawhiri.

Earlier on Thursday, at 8pm, a person was killed in a crash involving a truck and a car on SH27 in the Waikato settlement of Kaihere.

Three others received moderate injuries in the crash.

In South Auckland on Sunday, one person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in critical condition after a single-car crash in Papakura.

Emergency services responded to the crash on the intersection of Liverpool St and Settlement Rd around 2.30pm.

Last year when no fatalities were recorded over the Easter break while the country was in level 4 lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In 2019, the New Zealand Easter road toll was four.