Two critical after car flips in Invercargill

Three people are in hospital, including two in critical condition, following a crash in Invercargill early this morning.

The high-speed crash occurred at 5am on the corner of Tay and Clyde Sts.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Andrew Norris said the car overturned and caught fire and the three people were trapped inside.

He said the accident was close to the fire station so crews were there in five minutes and managed to get everyone out of the vehicle by 5.45am.

Fire crews have left the scene and Norris said the matter was now in the hands of police.

St John took the three people to Southland Hospital - two in a critical condition and one in a serious condition.