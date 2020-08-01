Two new cases in managed isolation

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - in managed isolation.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1212, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement today.

Both new cases are women travelling together. They are in their 20s and arrived from Pakistan via Dubai on 27 July.

Both have been in managed isolation in the Sudima in Rotorua and are now being transferred to the quarantine facility in Auckland.

In the statement, the ministry also revealed there is no evidence of any transmission in New Zealand involving the traveller who tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in South Korea.

"All domestic contacts of this case tested to date have returned negative results," officials said in the statement.

"While these results reinforce that the public health risk from this case continues to be low, further contact tracing is taking place around their travel within New Zealand, including their visit to the Queenstown area in early July, the South Auckland area where they were based and Christchurch where they departed from."

Over the past few months, every new case of Covid-19 in New Zealand has been caught in managed isolation.

There is no community transmission in New Zealand.