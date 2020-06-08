We did it! Zero active Covid-19 cases in NZ

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: ODT files

New Zealand no longer has an active Covid-19 case as the Government is set to reveal later this afternoon whether the country will move to alert level 1.

The Ministry said in a statement it had been notified by Auckland Regional Public Health that its remaining case has been symptom free for 48 hours and is regarded as recovered. The person has now been released from isolation.

Their case had been linked to the St Margaret’s Hospital & Rest Home cluster in Auckland.

"This is really good news for the person concerned, and it’s also something the rest of New Zealand can take heart from,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

"Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but as we’ve previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential."

In this instance the individual was listed earlier on as a probable case but was removed when they tested negative for COVID-19. Then at a later date when they again became unwell, they tested positive. They were then included in the national tally as a confirmed case.

Further analysis confirmed that they did not have a COVID-19 infection the first time around and our reporting now reflects that more accurately. The data table on the Ministry website has changed to reflect the date they were confirmed as being infected.

It is now 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand.

It comes as Cabinet is currently meeting to assess whether to move the country to the laxest of alert levels, which would see life mostly return to normal, except for strict border restrictions.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will join Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the post-Cabinet conference at 3pm where the decision of alert level 1 will be announced.

Yesterday, for the sixteenth day in a row there were no new cases of Covid-19 and one active case remained - an Auckland woman in her 50s who was reported as a suspected case on May 1, and who then tested positive on May 21.

A recovered case is someone who has been symptom-free for two days.

The Ministry's latest update and advice from Bloomfield will be among the evidence Cabinet will weigh up to make its decision on alert level 1.

Alert level 1 means all restrictions on businesses and gatherings are lifted and physical distancing is "encouraged" instead of being mandatory.

The golden rules of alert level 1 were:

• If you are sick, stay home

• If you have cold or flu-like symptoms get tested

• Wash your hands, Wash your hands, Wash your hands

• Sneeze and cough into your elbow and regularly disinfect shared surfaces

• If you are told by health authorities to self isolate you must do so immediately

• If concerned about your wellbeing or you have underlying health conditions, consult with your GP

• Keep track of where you've been and who you've seen so we can use that for contact tracing if needed

• Businesses should help with rule seven by displaying a QR code

• Stay vigilant