Wintry weather again next week

Make the most of your sunny Saturday because more cold, blustery and snowy weather is on the way.

MetService meteorologist John Law said a frontal rain band was expected to move on to the south of the South Island from the Tasman Sea tomorrow.

During Monday, a low pressure system would move eastwards, close to the south of the South Island, extending a trough over the South Island.

"We’ll see those doors open to those southwesterlies, so we’ve got that combination of cold air and moisture expanding up the country on Monday."

He said it would bring another dusting of snow across parts of Otago and Southland, and possibly on the hills around Dunedin.

It was not expected to be as heavy as the snowfall experienced across the southern regions earlier this week.

Another trough was expected to affect the south of the country late on Tuesday and during Wednesday, bringing another brief period of strong winds to some areas.

By John Lewis