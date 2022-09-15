'Wish I could take back my actions on that night': Ex-Rebels gang member sentenced for Blenheim killing

George Junior Pikaahu (right) and fellow Rebels gang member Peter Uelese during sentencing in the High Court in Blenheim today. Photo: Tracy Neal

A key figure in the Rebels MC gang has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the killing of a Tongan seasonal worker during a mass brawl in Blenheim last year.

George Junior Pikaahu, 35, was sentenced in the High Court in Blenheim today for the manslaughter of Hiko Lynch, who died last June of a fatal stab wound.

Fellow Rebels gang member Peter Uelese was also sentenced today, on lesser charges that arose from the Blenheim brawl between gang members and seasonal workers on a night out.

The court heard today of the devastating impact on Lynch's family, colleagues and friends, but notably on his fiancee. The two were to have been married this year.

Auckland-based Pikaahu was initially charged with murder but admitted a lesser manslaughter charge in July this year.

Today he was sentenced to seven years in prison, with no minimum parole, not only for the killing but on charges related to stabbing another man and the attempted stabbing of a third during the brawl.

Pikaahu's older brother, Māori Anglican bishop Te Kitohi (Kito) Wiremu Pikaahu ONZM, spoke in court today of the family's shame, and gave a moving apology to the family of Lynch, who were watching via a video link from Tonga.

The large brawl between gang members and seasonal workers was estimated to have involved about 50 people.

RSE workers Hiko Lynch, Vaea Tonga and Ofa Fifita were RSE workers in Marlborough. On Saturday June 20, 2021, they were part of a large group of Tongan workers out for a night at a club in central Blenheim.

Pikaahu was among members of the Rebels gang visiting from Auckland, who were also at the club.

As they left, two gang members assaulted an RSE worker, rendering him unconscious. Pikaahu had no knowledge or involvement, but the assault was said to be the catalyst for what followed.

Once outside the venue, Tonga and Lynch found out about the assault and "aggressively approached" a member of the Rebels as the group was leaving and punched him in the back of the head.

Pikaahu was in front of the man who was punched, and quickly ran to help him. As he moved towards him he drew a large knife concealed in the waistband of his pants.

He lunged at Tonga, thrusting it into his stomach, leaving him with his intestines protruding.

After he fell to the ground, Lynch, 23, moved to stand between the two, but he too was stabbed and collapsed seconds later.

He died at the scene from injuries caused by a single stab wound, after the blade of the knife thrust violently upwards went through his stomach and punctured a large hole in his heart.

The situation quickly developed into a large brawl between the Rebels and RSE workers.

Pikaahu hid the knife and crossed the street, then hid behind another gang member who was having a fistfight with another RSE worker, Ofa Fifita.

As the pair exchanged punches Pikaahu lunged forward with the knife, aiming for the victim's stomach, but he avoided being stabbed after he saw the knife and stepped back.

Minutes later another mass stand-off involving up to 50 people began when the groups converged, which was captured by CCTV footage.

Police arrived and used pepper spray and Tasers to try and break up the fight.

Tonga underwent surgery and has been left with considerable scarring, plus lingering emotional wounds.

Pikaahu was at the time secretary of the gang's South Central Chapter.

Today he stood in the dock of the Blenheim court, with his head hung low, with Uelese next to him.

Crown lawyer Mark O'Donoghue began by acknowledging members of Lynch's family, who were linked by video to the court from Tonga.

He said Lynch was "the rock" of the family, and the shock of his loss had been immense.

O'Donoghue said while the events of that night last June were not gang warfare, Pikaahu had assumed the lead role in what was "serious violent offending".

He said his action in stabbing the two men, and trying to stab a third was a disproportionate reaction to the threat posed.

"Fist punches were met with a knife," O'Donoghue said.

He was cautious of the remorse expressed by Pikaahu, and reminded the court of the widespread concern of gang members carrying weapons in public places.

Defence lawyer Greg Bradford also began by acknowledging the family listening in from Tonga. He told them Pikaahu was not asking their forgiveness, because he knew that he was beyond that.

Bishop Kito Pikaahu then addressed the court on behalf of his younger brother, and offered his sincere condolences to the family.

He relayed George Pikaahu's words in a letter to the family, including his sorrow for what he had done, and that every day he regretted what had happened.

"There have been many moments I wish I could take back my actions on that night," Bishop Pikaahu read.

"It's unforgivable, which is why I won't ask for forgiveness. I am truly, utterly remorseful for what I have done.

"I am sorry to the community of Blenheim, his [Lynch's] friends and his family whom I offer my deepest apology."

Bishop Pikaahu said there were no words to adequately address the victim's family, but he acknowledged the actions of his brother were the result of bad choices he had made.

"I stand in shame as I address this court, as the older brother," he said.

Bishop Pikaahu described the large and loving family from which his younger, adopted brother had come from. He said they offered unconditional and enduring love from parents and siblings.

"He was raised in a loving environment. He received from my parents what we [siblings] never dreamed of.

"He is responsible for his own actions, that have resulted in him being here today.

"It is unforgivable and inexcusable, but as a brother I am responsible for him," Bishop Pikaahu said.

He added the family had not known of his gang association, and that he "detested all gangs and gang culture".

"We are a close family – a strong family who hopes he will one day realise his mistakes, but now, this is a journey he must travel alone.

"We are present with him in mind and spirit."

In sentencing Pikaahu, Justice Andre Isac acknowledged the personal pain and grief of the victim's family, friends and colleagues, who were also victims.

He said Lynch was the fifth of seven children in his family, and a key support through the work he was doing in New Zealand. His death had meant a younger sister had needed to give up studies so she could take up work to support the family.

Justice Isac also said Lynch's fiancee, whose heart had been broken by his death, had forgiven Pikaahu, and prayed that he would never do the same again to anyone else.

"It's hard to imagine a more humane and gracious response," he said.

Justice Isac said gang membership and alcohol had led Pikaahu down the path he ended on, but there was "still time to turn the ship around".

Uelese received six months' community detention and 100 hours' community work, plus 12 months' supervision on the charge of assault with intent to injure, which occurred during the same brawl.

On a charge of disorderly behaviour he was convicted and discharged.

-By Tracy Neal