Woman suffers 'excruciating' burns after hot water bottle burst

Paramedics wrapped her wounds in plastic before taking her to hospital. Photo: Supplied

A Hamilton woman has sworn off hot water bottles after hers burst and left her covered in "excruciating" second-degree burns.

Erin Majurey would normally fill a hot water bottle for herself and her 11-year-old daughter and they would hop into her bed for a cuddle at night.

But on the night in question, two weeks ago, her daughter had brought her the hot water bottle then gone off to get her own.

It is not clear yet whether skin grafts will be needed. Photo: Supplied

With her leg across the hot water bottle, Majurey, who previously lived in Rotorua, went to stand up, then felt the bottle burst underneath her.

"It was the most excruciating pain that I've every felt in my entire life, the pain was horrific," she said.

She immediately felt blisters forming on her skin.

Majurey quickly rolled off the bed, stripped off her pants and jumped in the shower, quick actions which may have saved her from being more badly burned.

As it was, she still suffered second-degree burns on her lower back, left buttock and leg, and on parts of her right thigh.

Paramedics had her stay in the shower for another 20 minutes after they arrived, then wrapped her burns in plastic and took her to hospital, where she had to have her wounds cleaned and the dead skin removed.

It's unclear yet how long her recovery will take, as doctors were watching her injuries closely to see if she needed skin grafts.

In the meantime, Majurey is supposed to stay off the injury as much as possible, a nearly impossible task for her.

-By Melissa Nightingale