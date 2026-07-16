Woman who killed her partner in crash after getting behind the wheel while drunk pleads guilty

Aaron George Ferguson was killed after Jordan Paige Barlow lost control of Ferguson’s unroadworthy ute. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Gore woman who killed her partner in a single-vehicle crash in March has pleaded guilty in the Gore District Court.

Jordan Paige Barlow, 33, of Gore, yesterday pleaded guilty to one charge of careless driving under the influence of alcohol causing death.

Her partner, Aaron George Ferguson, of Waikaia, was killed after Barlow lost control of Mr Ferguson’s unroadworthy ute on March 22.

The pair left a birthday celebration near Waikaka about midnight to travel to Mr Ferguson’s home near Waikaia.

The police summary of the facts said at 12.15am, with Mr Ferguson in the passenger seat, the Toyota Hilux, was in Winding Creek Rd, an unsealed rural road about 10km from Waikaia.

Barlow, driving at about 70kmh, took a right-hand bend too wide. The vehicle hit looser gravel and she lost control.

The vehicle rolled at least twice.

The roof detached due to rust along the welds and the pair were thrown from the vehicle.

Mr Ferguson died at the scene.

The vehicle had not had a warrant of fitness since 2021 and had three other mechanical and structural faults as well as rusty welds. Its tyres were mismatched sizes and a front wheel bearing and steering components were worn.

Barlow was flown to Dunedin Hospital and returned a blood-alcohol reading of at least 110mg, over twice the legal limit of 50mg.

Barlow had consumed six RTDs since 2pm on the day of the crash, the police summary said.

Restorative justice with the victim’s family would take place.

A pre-sentence report will be prepared ahead of Barlow’s next appearance in the Gore District Court, for sentencing, on September 2.