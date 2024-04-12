Worst weather still to come

What you need to know:

The evacuation order for Spring Creek residents in Marlborough has been lifted.

Heavy rain is moving towards the North Island after it pounded the West Coast.

SH6 closed : between Ross and Makarora until further notice; between Franz Josef and Fox Glacier till Monday 15 April.

: between Ross and Makarora until further notice; between Franz Josef and Fox Glacier till Monday 15 April. Nearly 50 domestic flights in Auckland were cancelled due to strong winds.

Franz Josef residents are being told to boil their water as a precaution.

Three homes were evacuated overnight in Harihari, north of Franz Josef.

Waiho and Hokitika river levels are starting to lower after peaking overnight.

People are asked to keep up with the latest forecasts and take precautions, including reviewing emergency plans for their homes.

Heavy rain and flooding caused road closures overnight and regional authorities say the worst may yet be to come.

Otago Regional Council science manager Tom Dyer said although the forecast rain for Otago yesterday was not as intense as expected, river flows were still rising and localised flooding was still possible across parts of Otago today, such as the low-lying areas around Balclutha, the lower Clutha delta and low-lying paddocks bounding the Pomahaka River.

"Rain into the upper Clutha catchment will take some time to reach Balclutha, which is estimated to peak about 6am on Saturday.

"There could be flooding of areas near riverbanks, but well within the capacity of the floodbanked parts of the Lower Clutha Flood Protection and Drainage Scheme," he said.

Emergency Management Southland said rainfall had caused some damage around the region yesterday. Photo: EMS

ORC staff were on call and would continue to monitor the situation overnight and through the weekend.

Slightly less rain was expected for Central Otago, Dunedin and North Otago areas compared with the Clutha catchment, he said.

"If people live or work close to a river or area that regularly floods, they should take any usual precautions, such as monitoring stock.

"Caution should also be exercised while driving, as slips and other hazards are likely."

As at 7am on Friday, all highways were open in the South, but State Highway 6 remains closed in several places on the West Coast.

MetService says the worst of the weather is now tracking north, and there are weather warnings in place the length of the country.

The forecaster yesterday issued a heavy rain warning for the headwaters of the Otago Lakes, and heavy rain watches for Dunedin, Clutha and Southland; however, these were due to expire by this morning.

Floodwaters cut across State Highway 6 at Smithy’s Creek south of Franz Josef yesterday. SH6 was closed between Ross and Makarora last night. PHOTO: NZTA

Emergency Management Southland activated the Emergency Co-ordination Centre yesterday, in preparation for the impact of the forecast torrential rain.

Civil Defence controller Lucy Hicks said rainfall models predicted river flows across Southland were not expected to cause any major issues.

"However, if rainfall exceeds predicted levels, this may change.

"While the rivers are yet to really respond to the rainfall, surface flooding may also still cause some challenges across the roading network.

"We encourage everyone to take care on the roads when driving around the region and to avoid driving through any surface flooding if you come across it."

An NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokeswoman said sustained heavy rain caused slips, fallen trees and surface flooding in South Westland yesterday. State Highway6 was closed yesterday between Ross and Makarora.

The road was washed out between Franz Josef township and Fox Glacier and was likely to remain closed over the weekend. Its status would be reviewed at noon on Monday.

The sections south of Fox Glacier to Haast and Makarora, and north of Franz Josef, would be reviewed at 10am today.

"While the rain continues to fall, crews are limited to minimising further damage," the spokeswoman said.

She said rain was forecast to ease over the weekend and crews were on stand-by to start repairs as soon as conditions were safe to do so.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz