Historic Cathedral trees and the passing of Wayward

You can just about kiss goodbye to three trees which have dominated part of the Cathedral Square landscape for more than 100 years.

Revelations this week about new Government planning rules which will help speed up the restoration of the Cathedral means one thing – the london plane trees are on very shaky ground.

The trees were planted from the 1880s to the 1920s and are synonymous with the Cathedral and the square.

But Big Brother is sharpening its axe in the form of new powers which limits and stifles public comment and opposition to certain projects, all in the name of getting things done quickly.

This could mean the trees could be cut down without the public having a say.

One of the historic london plane trees that could get the chop. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Poto Williams was reported as having invited written comment on the proposals and she said the new powers were not being “used lightly”.

She is seeking public comment on the new powers. But I’ll bet the trees will be firewood by next winter.

On another note, it would be remiss not to record the passing of Warren Cawood.

The former Star journalist, affectionately known as Wayward, was one of the characters of the industry.

Primarily a horse racing journalist, both as a reporter and sub-editor, Wayward was from a journalistic era sadly in many ways gone.

He was a great after-work socialiser with the other Star journos at the New Albion Tavern in Colombo St, and then it was onto the Media Club, where his true Southland colours would emerge.

There were his renditions of “Southland for ever” . . . which became all the more repetitive during the rugby season, particularly when Canterbury was facing his beloved team.

barry@starmedia.kiwi