End of the thin blue line for veteran New Brighton cop

Senior Constable Garry Bombay switched from the beat to the front desk at New Brighton police station in 2018. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN Garry Bombay found his station in life where policing has occupied the same site in Christchurch since 1902, longer than any other. Chris Barclay gently interrogates Senior Constable Garry Bombay before his final shift on the front counter in New Brighton marked the end of 47 years in the force

Why join the police force?

I was in 6th form (Xavier College) and we were fixing bikes, fundraising for a trip to Auckland. I heard an advert on Radio Avon for police cadets and applied. My hand was on the back door to catch the bus into town and go to the Labour Exchange – dad was putting the heat on to get a job – when the phone rang. It was Sergeant Townsend. I caught the ferry (to Wellington and the police college in Trentham) in January, 1977. The cadetship was a year. I was straight out of school, straight basically into another school environment learning the Crimes Act, Summary Offences Act, radio procedures, first aid, self-defence. If I wasn’t in the police I probably would have been a builder.

Was it easy getting transferred back home?

The choice was Wellington or Wellington, or maybe Auckland. I worked in headquarters because I was 18 when I graduated. You got attested at 19. That worked to my benefit because I was in personnel. They organised the transfers and the young ladies there knew all the excuses about getting to wherever. They pointed me in the right direction. I got to Christchurch in late 1978.

How did you end up at the New Brighton station on Seaview Rd?

I did my time doing the ‘newbie’ jobs (at Christchurch Central in Hereford St). I did the beat, worked on the incident car, the watch house with prisoner processing. I eventually gained the experience to be out in a suburban station and work without too much supervision.

You were early in your career when the Springboks arrived in 1981. How was that experience as a 22-year-old, relatively new recruit?

I never envisaged anything like that. It was an exciting time as a young guy. It wasn’t something you shied away from. I ended up in Napier, Wellington and Dunedin. We had situations where we were nose-to-nose. We had our big one here at Lancaster Park (first test, won by the All Blacks 14-9). I was outside and it was intense, especially around the back (Falsgrave St/Talfourd Pl). The protestors funnelled in as a group from Fitzgerald Ave.

Senior Constable Garry Bombay was the longest-serving police officer at the New Brighton station, which was first established on Seaview Rd site in 1902. PHOTO: CHRIS BARCLAY Did you pick a side, were you pro or anti-tour?

I was a soccer man then, later on I changed codes (playing for Shirley alongside Canterbury and All Black wing Craig Green). I didn’t hold any firm beliefs. The protesters had their right to protest. I was probably pro the rugby because they had the right to see the games. No one had the right to stop anyone doing anything.

You emerged unscathed from the tour, but there must have been life-threatening situations later in the line of duty?

There was a homicide where two of us cordoned the property. The person with the shotgun came out the back door and I challenged him. I was behind a wooden fence, which probably wouldn’t have done much. I was looking over the fence and he came out. He looked at me, I looked at him and he went back inside. He could have easily raised the gun then, but he didn’t. We eventually got him out, and someone else who was alive. There was one deceased.

We weren’t as well-prepared in those days. You had your notebook, pen, baton, handcuffs and your hat. No tasers, no body armour, no pepper spray.

Do you still have your original police-issue handcuffs?

I’ll be handing in my second pair. I handcuffed a burglar (inside Anderson & Hill on Cashel Mall early in his career) to a railing inside the store and went after the other guy (unsuccessfully). I came back to the store and he had a big screwdriver on him. He was prising my cuffs apart and was on the last notch. That was my handcuffs’ demise but he didn’t get away.

H The divisive Springbok rugby tour of New Zealand featured prominently during Senior Constable Garry Bombay's formative years in the police. Photo: File image ow has the New Brighton station’s function changed over your time?

We’re famous for centralising and decentralising. When they built this station (it opened in 1994) we had a lot of staff here, it became an inspector-ranked station at one point. We had two lots of CIB (Criminal Investigation Bureau) groups in the late ‘90s. Then they centralised and all the detectives went to town. The I (incident) cars went to town. There was a lot of empty office space, then they decentralised again. We’re back to a sergeant (in charge) now but in recent years we’ve got a full complement of PST (public safety team) cars. In theory that’s five groups of 10 constables. It’s not that much in practice, though having them back has boosted morale in the station. There’s more people to talk to. Nice young people, fresh faces.