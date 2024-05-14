Budding young baristas learn on the job at school coffee cart

A crew of 12-year-olds from Christchurch have picked up the art of coffee-making like professionals far beyond their years.

The group was part of the Heathcote Valley School coffee cart crew, a hand-picked team of year 8s who get up early twice a week to pump out a range of beverages for parents and teachers.

The cart was set up just after the earthquakes and has helped a new crew of year 8 pupils learn coffee-making and service skills each year since.

“Before we started I had no idea how to work a coffee machine or anything. I couldn’t tell the difference between coffees,” Hanaka Sato said.

Since joining the coffee cart at the start of the year, Hanaka and the crew have become adept at preparing a standard range of coffees, including flat whites, cappuccinos and long blacks.

Rata Smith, Johnnie Alheit and Maya Filipe-Taylor make up the rest of the Monday morning shift team.

The group operate the cart like a typical cafe, taking orders and payments, then making the coffee and delivering it to their waiting customers.

Parent organiser Hannah Woodward said: “At the start of last term, we kind of had to be at their side, helping them through it.

"Now I can mostly sit outside chatting.

"They’ve got really great at it."

The coffee cart is located at the school library.

Pupils must apply for a position on the team like they would a real job with a CV touting their good academic record, extracurriculars and personal responsibility.

Rata said: “I think it’s pretty cool. It’s almost setting us up for a real job later in life."

All four pupils feel prepared if they ever decide to work as a barista.

“We can put it on our CVs in the future for jobs,” said Hanaka.

Running the cart was confusing at first but the crew can now skilfully take and make customers' orders with a smile.

“At the start, I was very, very shy,” said Hanaka.

Interacting with customers and being part of the team has increased her confidence.

Said Woodward: “Joining the coffee cart, it’s often for kids who maybe aren’t the most outgoing, or like academically skilled or sporty, but they can come and make coffees and learn skills and get some confidence while doing it."

Proceeds from the coffee cart go towards its upkeep, uniforms, as well as buying milk and ingredients.